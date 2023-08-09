RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNG. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $7.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,880,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,764. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $54.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.66 million. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $369,632.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

