RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.11-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.187-2.205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. RingCentral also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.11-$3.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.69. 1,488,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,327. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $54.76.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,069. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

