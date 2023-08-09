Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $20,693.65 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00020099 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017394 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013908 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,551.68 or 1.00012878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00182294 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,919.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

