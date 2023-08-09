Ripio Credit Network Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $19,579.63 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017120 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013672 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,803.28 or 0.99993633 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00178345 USD and is up 4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $18,978.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.