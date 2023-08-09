Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RITM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.07.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RITM

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of RITM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,070. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 76.34%.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.