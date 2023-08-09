Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.26.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. 46,086,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,533,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.11. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.89) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,903,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $787,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,514 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,547,650 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $147,795,000 after acquiring an additional 277,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

