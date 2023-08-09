Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Raised to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.26.

RIVN traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,307,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,465,117. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.89) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $228,175,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,507 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,590,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

