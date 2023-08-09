Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The company’s revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.89) earnings per share.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,176,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,688,215. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.26.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $228,175,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,590,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,903,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $787,993,000 after buying an additional 1,443,514 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $18,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.