Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 0.8% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.96. The company had a trading volume of 348,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,304. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $393.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $186.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

