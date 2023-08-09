Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $2.14 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.70. 972,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,825. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.86 and a 200-day moving average of $252.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

