Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Increases Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $15.83. 6,446,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,943,811. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PARA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

