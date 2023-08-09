Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.7% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,841,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,736,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,766,000 after acquiring an additional 69,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.56. 418,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

