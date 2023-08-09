Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABC traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.68. 1,991,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,300. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $194.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,938,174 shares of company stock valued at $359,043,236. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

