Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $266.21. 639,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.60 and a 200-day moving average of $226.66.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

