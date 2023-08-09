Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $91.79. 4,664,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,705,900. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

