Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Reduces Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up about 1.1% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.05. The stock had a trading volume of 427,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,515. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.74.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

