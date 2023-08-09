Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Reduces Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,387,000 after acquiring an additional 246,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,119,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,484,000 after purchasing an additional 229,779 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.75. 301,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,916. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

