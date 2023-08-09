Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Reduces Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 264,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 419,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,537,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

NYSE CNI traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $118.19. 426,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,171. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.58%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

