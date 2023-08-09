Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 455 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,798,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,461,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $308.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.