Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 62 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $437.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,776. The company has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.16.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

