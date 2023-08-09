Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $15.00 at Mizuho

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HOOD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $11.01. 392,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,569. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,194.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $113,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,194.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 641,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,394 over the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

