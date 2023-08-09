Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Down to $37.74

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.74, but opened at $32.44. Roblox shares last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 24,025,008 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.48.

Roblox Trading Down 21.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $115,294.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,597,931.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,597,931.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,004,146 shares of company stock valued at $41,008,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Roblox by 31.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Roblox by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $675,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Roblox by 400.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 58.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

