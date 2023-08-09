Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded at Wedbush

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock traded down $8.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 54,214,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Roblox has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,728,930.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $46.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $115,294.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,597,931.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,004,146 shares of company stock worth $41,008,444 over the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Roblox by 7.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,518,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 831,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 276,271 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 74,724 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

