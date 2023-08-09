Rogers Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers in a research note issued on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Rogers’ current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $149.79 on Monday. Rogers has a 1 year low of $98.45 and a 1 year high of $270.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average is $156.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rogers by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rogers by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Rogers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

