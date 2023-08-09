Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,988. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

