Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.13. 1,162,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,610. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.