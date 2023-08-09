Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 336 ($4.29).
ROR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.35) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rotork to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 345 ($4.41) to GBX 330 ($4.22) in a research note on Monday, July 17th.
Rotork Trading Up 0.5 %
Rotork Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,363.64%.
Rotork Company Profile
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
