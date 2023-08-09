Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target to C$3.75

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHRRF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

CHRRF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

