Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $235.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.35.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRTX

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $178.18. 284,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,066. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.03. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $159.73 and a twelve month high of $278.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.78.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $215,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares in the company, valued at $213,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,100.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,476 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 52.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,869,000 after purchasing an additional 551,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,289,000 after purchasing an additional 453,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $61,207,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 716,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,725,000 after purchasing an additional 301,158 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.