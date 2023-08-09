Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 514,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $49,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 47,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,259. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.14. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.996 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

