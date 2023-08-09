RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,318 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Shayne & CO. LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,922,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,393,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

