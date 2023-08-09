RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

VIG stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.41. 907,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

