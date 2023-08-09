RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $11.82 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for 2.1% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $11,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.16.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $46,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,590 shares of company stock worth $38,126,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.58. 5,663,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264,429. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.