RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $11.82 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for 2.1% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $11,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.16.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $46,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,590 shares of company stock worth $38,126,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.58. 5,663,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264,429. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

