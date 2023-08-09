RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $398,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWF traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.89. 724,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,065. The stock has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

