RPG Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in ServiceNow by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after acquiring an additional 560,908 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $552.62. 1,085,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $561.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.48.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,116 shares of company stock valued at $11,879,574 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

