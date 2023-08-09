RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 854 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after purchasing an additional 387,696 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,579,321,000 after acquiring an additional 431,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.1 %

AMD stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,074,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,283,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,658.67, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.