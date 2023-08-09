RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 805 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.29% of Shake Shack worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 206.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.02. 522,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.13 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

