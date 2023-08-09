RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 1.5% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.17. 2,672,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121,058. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

