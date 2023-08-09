Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

SBRA opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after acquiring an additional 859,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,689,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,518,000 after buying an additional 5,041,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,141,000 after buying an additional 81,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,354,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,132,000 after buying an additional 2,588,678 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

