Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 31st

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 279.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 930,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,463. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.30. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 484.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

