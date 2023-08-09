Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert Buys 100,000 Shares

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,637.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. 10,085,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $8.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SABR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 1,258.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

