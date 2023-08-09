Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Purchases $133,250.00 in Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) EVP Ann J. Bruder purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,615.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sabre Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. 10,053,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014,337. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SABR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,171,000 after buying an additional 332,077 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,863,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after buying an additional 2,272,515 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $61,780,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sabre by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after buying an additional 259,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Sabre by 195.8% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,829,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after buying an additional 5,182,699 shares during the last quarter.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

