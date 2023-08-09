Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:SCCB)

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. 1,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Get Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not alerts:

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

since 2010, sachem capital has been financing opportunistic real estate transactions in the new england area. sachem capital provides quick, short-term bridge capital for real estate investors, builders or developers who need immediate funding or to solve an immediate problem. our creative real estate financing solutions are developed exclusively for those seeking alternatives to conventional bank loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.