Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:SCCB)

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SCCB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. 1,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $25.25.
Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Company Profile
