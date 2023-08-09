Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 126,253 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 3.5% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $63,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after acquiring an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,801,441,000 after acquiring an additional 147,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,493 shares of company stock valued at $236,588,572. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.49 on Tuesday, hitting $211.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,842,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,890. The stock has a market cap of $206.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.85. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

