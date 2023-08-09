Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,156 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.10% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $15,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,091.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 173,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $4,196,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Craig A. Ruppert bought 12,200 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $303,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,421.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 194,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,208. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $175.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Further Reading

