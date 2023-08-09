Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $177.76

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.76 and traded as low as $173.50. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $174.90, with a volume of 183 shares changing hands.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.88.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

