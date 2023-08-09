Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Northern Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Northern Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.9% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 158,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,759. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.