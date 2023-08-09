Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.6% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $16,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $49.07. 640,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,080. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $52.18.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

