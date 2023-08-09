Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after buying an additional 1,974,824 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,969,000 after buying an additional 1,384,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,906,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,745,000 after buying an additional 1,123,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,427,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.62. 531,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,667. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $48.83.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

