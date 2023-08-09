Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 17.2% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $20,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 101,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average is $66.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

